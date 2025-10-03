Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink MoU on statistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a Memorandum of Understanding on statistics in Ankara on October 3 during the 14th session of the OIC Statistical Commission.

The agreement was signed by Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee, and Erhan Çetinkaya, President of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under the memorandum, the two countries will strengthen cooperation in official statistics, promote the use of modern information and communication technologies in statistical production, and exchange best practices across various statistical fields.

News.Az