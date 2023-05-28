Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unparalleled in the world today - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which are historically bound together by unbreakable ties stemming from the will of our peoples, are unparalleled in the world today,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections, News.az reports.

“Our indestructible friendship and brotherhood, mutually beneficial cooperation, and the large-scale projects we implement together are important factors that characterize our strategic alliance, and at the same time, they form the backbone of regional cooperation, security, and stability. Our people always remember with great appreciation the decisive, unequivocal political and moral support of you personally, the brotherly country and people of Türkiye in the struggle for the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation. My Dear Brother, taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to pay your first visit to Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

