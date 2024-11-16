Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement to boost tourism cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 15, Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector and further developing their tourism relations.

The agreement was signed by Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, and Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, News.Az reports, citing the agency.The document outlines several key areas for collaboration, including the exchange of information on hospitality, tourism legislation, and statistical improvements. It also highlights cooperation in areas such as gastrotourism, tourism education, and investment promotion.Additionally, the agreement covers the organization of media tours, informational tours, events, and seminars. It also focuses on the development of a joint travel route, mutual marketing initiatives to increase tourist flows, and collaborative efforts to protect and promote both countries' natural and cultural heritage.Between January and October 2024, the number of Turkish visitors to Azerbaijan reached 357,615, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

News.Az