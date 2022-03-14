Azerbaijan, Turkiye to exchange information on insurance sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye and Azerbaijan will exchange information on the insurance sector, said Atilla Benli, Chairman of the Turkish Insurance Association (TIA).

He made the remarks Monday at a ceremony of signing a protocol on cooperation for the integration of the Green Card systems between Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau and Turkiye’s Motor Insurers’ Bureau in Baku, the chief editor of News.Az reports from the event.

Benli noted that the integration of the Green Card systems between Azerbaijan and Turkiye will make its contributions to trade relations.

The TIA chairman said that the main goal is to develop the insurance systems of Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

The document will allow the digital verification of the validity of the Green Cards of both Azerbaijan and Turkiye at the border checkpoints of the two countries. The Parties will exchange information in accordance with the requirements of the relevant legislation and provide the necessary assistance to customs checkpoints on Green Card data.

The Green Card system, operating under the Working Group on Road Transport of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, was launched in 1949 to facilitate international transport and to regulate losses under the Green Card international system.

