Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan address outlooks for enhancing mutually beneficial co-op

The newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov and the Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova held a meeting to discuss the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Gulmanova stated that Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan ties have reached a new level of growth.

She stressed the significance of recent high-level mutual visits between the two nations, as well as the conversation undertaken in accordance with their strategic cooperation.

The chairwoman also emphasized the importance of the two countries' relations in the political, economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian areas.

She went on to say that the continuous development of cooperation between the parliaments is important in building relations.

According to Gezalov, the present strategic connections between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have significant potential for expansion in a variety of aspects. He emphasized the significance of the visit of Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova to Turkmenistan in December 2022, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two countries' parliaments during the visit.

The meeting expressed confidence in the continuation of effective and practical cooperation between both countries' legislative bodies, as well as working groups responsible for inter-parliamentary ties, with the goal of further strengthening strategic relations between the two countries.

To note, Gismat Gozalov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan in accordance with a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on August 29.

