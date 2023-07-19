Azerbaijan, UAE to ink new consular agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

First-ever consular consultations have been held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

The consultations were attended by delegations led by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, and Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The current state and development prospects of consular cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, an important partner country for Azerbaijan, as well as the possibilities of signing new bilateral documents in the field and digitizing consular services, were reviewed during the consultations, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

In addition, the parties exchanged views about the application of a visa-free regime for the citizens of both countries with civil passports based on the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas for persons holding civil, diplomatic and special/service passports", from July 8 of this year.

The parties exchanged experience on the latest innovations in the consular field and emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries in migration, justice and other fields.

The parties also agreed to hold the next meeting of consular consultations in Baku in 2024.

News.Az