Azerbaijan, UN-Habitat sign logistics deal for WUF13

Anacláudia Rossbach, UN-Habitat Executive Director, and Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, signed a logistics agreement detailing all organizational arrangements for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“The signing of this document marks an important milestone in the preparations for WUF13, which will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, under the theme ‘Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.’ This agreement builds on the Host Country Agreement signed in December 2023 and moves the Forum’s preparation into a practical and operational phase,” Guliyev wrote on X, News.Az reports.

The chairman highlighted the strong collaboration between UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan, noting the successful implementation of joint urban development projects. He cited the organization of three National Urban Forums in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as events held in Baku in 2023 to mark World Habitat Day.

"Today, Azerbaijan actively contributes to shaping the global urban agenda, including through participation in the Expert Working Group on the development of international guidelines on People Centred Smart Cities and through co-chairing the Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All," he wrote.

The Azerbaijani committee chairman is "confident that the consistent development of our partnership with UN-Habitat provides a solid foundation" and that it will contribute to advancing sustainable, inclusive, and people-focused cities.

News.Az