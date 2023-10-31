Baku to mark World Habitat Day in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Settlement Programme on the hosting and holding of the 2023 World Habitat Day at the International Level in Baku was approved, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree in this regard.

According to the Decree, "the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Settlement Program on the holding and hosting of the 2023 World Habitat Day at the International Level event in Baku, Azerbaijan" was approved.

After the Agreement specified in Part 1 of this Decree enters into force, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the United Nations that the internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force have been fulfilled.

