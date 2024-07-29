Azerbaijan, UN mull Sustainable Development Goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov met with Gwi Yeop Son, Regional Director of the UN Development Cooperation Office for Europe and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Azerbaijan, in the areas of food security, human capital, gender equality and effective partnership with the UN for the sake of environmental sustainability.The sides acknowledged the support of the UN Country Office in the preparation of the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan, which was presented as part of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development last July.The parties also noted the UN’s cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

News.Az