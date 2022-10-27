Azerbaijan-UN relations reach level of partnership: Vladanka Andreeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year marks the 30th anniversary since Azerbaijan's accession to the UN, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership in Baku on October 27, News.az reports.

Over past 30 years, Azerbaijan-UN cooperation has significantly developed, and bilateral relations have moved from the level of humanitarian assistance to the level of partnership.

Andreeva noted that the UN is cooperating with Azerbaijan in landmine clearance, employment of former internally displaced persons, education, healthcare, energy, and other fields within reconstruction activities in the post-second Karabakh war period.

According to her, the UN is considering opportunities to enhance this collaboration.

News.Az