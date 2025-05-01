Azerbaijan unearths another mass grave in its liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another mass grave has been discovered in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojaly district.

Scattered human remains and fragments of clothing were unearthed during April excavations near the Asgaran-Khojaly road—one of two burial sites recently uncovered in the area, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the remains of at least seven individuals lie at this location.

“The search for Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the occupation continues on liberated territories,” said Eldar Samadov, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons. “In total, 25 mass graves have been discovered to date.”

This latest discovery adds to the tragic legacy of the First Karabakh War, during which Armenian forces carried out numerous massacres of Azerbaijani civilians. The most devastating of these was the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25, 1992, Armenian troops, with support from the Soviet Union’s former 366th Motor Rifle Regiment, launched a brutal assault on the town of Khojaly.

The attack claimed the lives of 613 Azerbaijanis, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people. An additional 1,275 were taken hostage, and 150 remain unaccounted for more than three decades later. A further 487 people were seriously wounded, including 76 children.

Since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijani authorities have uncovered mass graves in several formerly occupied areas. These include the grounds of the former Shusha prison, Dashalti village, Sarijali village of the Aghdam district, Edilli in Khojavand, Farrukh in Khojaly, Yukhary Seyidahmadli in Fuzuli, and Bashlibel in Kalbajar. Altogether, the remains of approximately 400 Azerbaijani citizens have been recovered so far.

News.Az