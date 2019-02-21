Azerbaijan unveils mascots of Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Official talismans of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), which is due to take place in Baku on July 21-27, have been presented, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports reported.
The operational committee of the European Youth Olympic Festival Baku 2019 presented Jirtdan (a well-known Azerbaijani fairy tale character) and a leopard elected as the official talismans of the sporting event.
As symbols of the cultural heritage and nature of Azerbaijan, the official talismans of the EYOF - Jirtdan and the leopard - reflect the glorious history and rich traditions of the country.
News.Az