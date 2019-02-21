Azerbaijan unveils mascots of Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Official talismans of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), which is due to take place in Baku on July 21-27, have been presented, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports reported.

The operational committee of the European Youth Olympic Festival Baku 2019 presented Jirtdan (a well-known Azerbaijani fairy tale character) and a leopard elected as the official talismans of the sporting event.

As symbols of the cultural heritage and nature of Azerbaijan, the official talismans of the EYOF - Jirtdan and the leopard - reflect the glorious history and rich traditions of the country.

News.Az

News.Az