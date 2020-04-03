Azerbaijan unveils system related to special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan presented the System for issuing and monitoring permits during the special quarantine regime declared across the country due to the coronavirus.

The system was presented by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The system was developed jointly by the "E-GOV Development Center" public legal entity under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and the Interior Ministry.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Jeyhun Salmanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations explained the use of the system.

He noted that citizens can contact “9108” Call Center of ASAN Service to ask about the rules for using the system.

State and private bodies, as well as volunteers, began to post information about their employees on the icaze.e-gov.az portal, which is available starting 10:00 am.

The following persons are allowed to move after the employer has entered information about them into the icaze.e-gov.az portal using an electronic signature:

- employees of state bodies, state-owned legal entities, including public legal entities created on behalf of the state;

- employees of private legal entities, the operation of which is permitted in the directions established by the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 30, 2020 No. 120, and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activities without creating a legal entity, and their employees;

- employees required to ensure the protection and technical safety of private legal entities, the operation of which is not permitted.

Movement of volunteers of the ASAN Volunteers Public Association, the Regional Development Public Association, the Agrarian Development Volunteers Movement, Bir volunteer students, volunteers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan after entering data on them in the icaze.e-gov.az portal.

In order to obtain permission to leave the place of residence, all other persons are required to send an SMS to number 8103 (SMS is free). The text of the SMS should contain one of the following 3 indices and personal identification data.

Cases of violation of the rules for the application of restrictions on movement will be regarded as a violation of the special quarantine regime, which entails administrative and criminal liability. In relation to individuals and legal entities, false information was provided about the icaze.e-gov.az portal for obtaining permits, as well as in the case of using SMS 8103 to permit street exits that will be applied by harsh measures.

Violation of the rules for introducing restrictions on movement will be regarded as a violation of the special quarantine regime and envisages liability established in the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code. At the same time, the facts of introducing false data to obtain permission through the icaze.e-gov.az portal and abuse of the procedure for obtaining permission through the SMS system in order to leave the place of residence will be constantly investigated. Strict liability measures will be applied with respect to legal entities and individuals violating the rules.

Restrictions on movement have been imposed in Azerbaijan within the framework of the special quarantine regime introduced in the country in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

In order to ensure the protection of life and health of the population, uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activities of economic entities at the appropriate level, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made the following decision in connection with the introduction of restrictions on movement in the country from 00: 00 April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020.

News.Az

News.Az