Azerbaijan urges OSCE to exert pressure on Armenia to provide accurate minefield maps

Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens Ali Naghiyev on Tuesday called on OSCE to exert pressure on Yerevan to provide Baku with accurate minefield maps.

At a meeting with a delegation headed by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, the State Security Service head noted that the Azerbaijani state is carrying out large-scale reconstruction work in its lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, and the failure to provide the Azerbaijani side with maps of minefields or inaccurate indication of the location of mines seriously hinder the rapid implementation of this process, News.Az reports citing the State Security Service's press service.

Naghiyev pointed out that the number of victims of Armenian mine terror is increasing every day, and the OSCE and other international organizations need to put pressure on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields.

News.Az