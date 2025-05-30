Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral ties, regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with US Senator Steve Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The meeting addressed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, the significance of interparliamentary cooperation, regional security, and the post-conflict situation in the region, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Bayramov briefed the Senator on the latest regional developments, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and existing challenges.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

