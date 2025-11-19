Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss partnership, Baku-Yerevan peace agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met on Wednesday with a US delegation led by Allison Hooker, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At their meeting in Baku, the sides also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda, News.Az reports.

“Pleased to meet with the United States delegation led by Allison Hooker, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. Our discussions covered a wide range of issues, including the advancement of the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agenda and the implementation of regional connectivity initiatives,” Hajiyev said on X.

“We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments, reaffirming the spirit of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States,” the presidential aide added.

