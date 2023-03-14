Azerbaijan, US discuss prospects for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Tuesday met with a delegation led by the U.S. European Command Deputy Director for Partnering, Security Cooperation and Policy, Brigadier General Edward Vaughan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Shehids and honored the memory of the sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief of the General Staff informed them about the reforms, carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work done in the liberated territories, and the current situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and in the Karabakh economic region.

At the meeting, satisfaction with the positive results achieved in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including the current state of relations between the Oklahoma National Guard and the Azerbaijan Army was expressed.

Brigadier General E. Vaughan expressed gratitude for the contribution of Azerbaijan Army's servicemen to the Resolute Support non-combat mission in Afghanistan and highlighted the importance of developing the current cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, an extensive exchange of views on the prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as on regional security issues was held.

News.Az