Azerbaijan, US discuss security cooperation

Assisstant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Patrick Prior, US Defense Intelligence Agency’s Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijan and US officials discussed security cooperation between the two countries, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, News.Az reports.“During his September 6-7 visit to Baku, Patrick Prior, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral and security cooperation,” the embassy announced.

News.Az