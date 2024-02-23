Azerbaijan, US explore opportunities for cooperation on COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev has met with Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Change at the U.S. Department of State Sue Biniaz, News.Az reports.

The sides exchanged views on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, as well as discussed opportunities for cooperation.

