Azerbaijan, US hold first meeting on Strategic Partnership Charter

The meeting covered regional connectivity issues, including energy, trade and transit, economic investment, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, as well as defense, security and counterterrorism. These areas were identified as priority spheres within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on developing the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed between the two countries during the August 8 Washington Peace Summit. The sides highly rated the bilateral contacts and discussions held separately in the aforementioned areas following the August 8 meeting, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The participants also exchanged views on the text of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, which is expected to define mutually beneficial areas of cooperation in these and other key fields, and emphasized the importance of agreeing on the document within a short period of time.

The sides further agreed on the date and agenda of the next meeting of the Strategic Working Group.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov from the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter from the US side.