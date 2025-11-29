Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss boosting Paralympic movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan has visited Uzbekistan for discussions on developing the Paralympic movement in both countries, strengthening existing cooperation, and addressing medical classification issues.

The delegation, led by Toghrul Rahimov, Secretary General of the Committee, toured the administrative building of the Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan and met with Hikmat Toshmatov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Paralympic Committee, and his adviser Mardonbek Davronov, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

