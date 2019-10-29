Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Uzbek Minister of Defense, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov who is on a visit to the country to attend the regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers.

The sides expressed interest in deepening cooperation between the ministries of defense of the two countries. They noted that active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of security serves to strengthen peace and stability in the regions of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the development of joint cooperation in the defense area and in the field of military education. The sides had a broad exchange of views on strengthening mutually beneficial relations in the sphere of military-technical cooperation.

Following the meeting, the ministries of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2020.

News.Az

