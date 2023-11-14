Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye promotion of joint production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, News.az reports.

Noting the steadily developing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, the Uzbek Minister pointed out that business relations and establishment of ties between the regions of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan would further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership. Laziz Kudratov shared his thoughts over expansion of economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

The parties also discussed the ways of boosting steady growth in trade turnover, implementing the Road Map for trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as promoting joint production, and collaboration in the industrial sector.

