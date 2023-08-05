Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A roundtable themed “Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan: New horizons of cooperation” jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations and Uzbekistan’s International Institute for Central Asian Studies will be held on August 8, News.az reports.

The round table will discuss the current state of cooperation between the two countries, directions of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the development of specific proposals and initiatives for their implementation.

News.Az