Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia boost Middle Corridor cargo

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Georgia have discussed ways to improve cargo transportation efficiency along the Middle Corridor, focusing on boosting freight volumes and expanding digital logistics solutions.

The talks took place in Tashkent, where Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov met with Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullayev and Director General of Georgian Railways Lasha Abashidze, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways.

The meeting covered issues of mutual interest, including expanding trilateral cooperation in the railway sector and strengthening cargo transport routes linking Central Asia with Europe through the Middle Corridor.

The sides also discussed increasing freight volumes and attracting new cargo flows to the route. Participants highlighted the importance of expanding the use of digital solutions to improve logistics efficiency, coordination and transit speed.

The Middle Corridor is becoming an increasingly important transport route connecting Asia and Europe, with regional countries working to strengthen infrastructure, coordination and technology integration to support growing trade flows.

News.Az