Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hail growing energy, trade ties

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Tashkent on Friday, highlighting the growth of energy and trade cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, discussions focused on expanding and strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media. Both sides noted active contacts at all levels, steady growth in trade turnover, and successful cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Emphasis was placed on advancing joint initiatives in oil and gas, geological exploration, green energy development, and the chemical industry.

Shahbazov also conveyed the sincere greetings and warm wishes of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Mirziyoyev.

