Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink roadmap on agriculture development

The first meeting of the ministers of agriculture of the member and observer countries in the Organization of Turkic States was held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told News.az.

The meeting was chaired by Uzbek Minister of Agriculture Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the member countries of the organization in the field of agriculture, increasing trade, and implementing projects of mutual interest.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov noted that the country is making great efforts to achieve a sustainable transformation of the agro-food system.

“Green energy, digitalization and innovative solutions are the main principles of our work to create a sustainable national agro-food system. Azerbaijan is implementing a successful digital transformation in the field of agriculture,” Karimov said.

News.Az