Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign 2026 military plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and a high-level Uzbek delegation led by Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan, and Defence Minister Lieutenant General Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Hasanov emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries is built on strong ties of friendship and brotherhood. The Uzbek officials noted that the partnership contributes to the development and strengthening of both armed forces.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged detailed views on military, military-technical, and military education cooperation, as well as other defence-related issues of mutual interest.

As part of their official visit, the Uzbek delegation was also briefed at the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army on key operational areas and had their questions addressed.

News.Az