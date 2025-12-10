Azerbaijan’s Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 6.75%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has lowered the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.75%.

The lower limit of the interest rate corridor has been reduced from 6% to 5.75%, while the upper limit has been cut from 8% to 7.75%, News.Az reports, citing CBA.

“The decision was made considering the alignment of actual and projected inflation with the target range (4±2%), current global economic and financial market conditions, domestic macroeconomic trends, and the transmission of monetary policy to the real sector,” the CBA said.

The rate adjustment will take effect on December 11.

News.Az