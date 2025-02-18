Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign road map on defense industry cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the IDEX-2025 International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb. 17, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev met with Mansurjon Ibodullaev, Director of the Defense Industry Agency under Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties explored the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical field and exchanged detailed views on several issues of mutual interest, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.

The meeting also featured the signing of a road map for cooperation between Azersilah Defense Industry Holding CJSC under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry and the Defense Industry Agency under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Defense.

Additionally, during the exhibition, Vugar Mustafayev held meetings with the heads of Türkiye's Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi A.Ş. (The Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation), UAE's International Golden Group, Serbia's Jugoimport, and the Federal Republic of Germany's Rheinmetall companies. These meetings focused on discussing opportunities for joint cooperation in the defense industry and the development prospects of military-technical relations.

News.Az