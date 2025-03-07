Azerbaijan, Venezuela hold first consular consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 6, the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Venezuela held first-ever consular consultations via videoconferencing.

Teading the Azerbaijani delegation was Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while María Rafaela Suárez Hernández, Venezuela’s Director General of the Consular Relations Office, represented her country, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Venezuela Ruslan Rzayev and Venezuelan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Christopher Martinez also joined the meeting.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities to strengthen ties in consular affairs, with a particular focus on expanding their bilateral legal framework.

The talks also highlighted the importance of exchanging cutting-edge practices in digital consular services, aiming to streamline and enhance services for citizens of both nations.

Other key topics included collaboration in migration, labour, and social protection — areas that could significantly benefit both countries as they look to build a more robust partnership moving forward.

News.Az