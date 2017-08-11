Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss cooperation in educational field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov has met the country`s Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha, AzerTag reports.

They touched upon relations between the two countries in the field of education. The parties also stressed the importance of further boosting educational ties.

Phung Xuan Nha invited Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov to a visit to Vietnam.

News.Az

