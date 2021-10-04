Azerbaijan was first to support Turkey's regional cooperation platform: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan was the first country to support the cooperation platform proposed by the president of Turkey. If no one is satisfied, we do not need that platform either," Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with representatives of the public of the Jabrayil district

"I know some people are worried about that. Some believe that they are kept away from future processes now. It's their business. In any case, we have presented a platform of cooperation to all neighboring countries,” the head of state said.

News.Az

