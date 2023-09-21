Azerbaijan was obliged to launch anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, presidential aide tells CNN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was obliged to launch anti-terrorist measures in its Garabagh region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told CNN.

Answering provocative questions from the CNN host, Hajiyev strongly reiterated that Azerbaijan had made it clear that, if the illegal armed forces of Armenia in Karabakh disarm and demilitarize, the anti-terror activities Azerbaijan launched would be completed.

"Azerbaijan as any country in the world has the right to protect its sovereignty. On multiple occasions, Azerbaijan has said that there are 10,000 Armenian soldiers. This was a threat not only to Azerbaijan but to the whole region. But this is in the past now. We are looking forward to providing rights and security to average Armenian residents of Karabakh under the constitution of Azerbaijan and ending with the "grey zone" that has been in place for 30 years in Azerbaijan. This "grey zone" is a remnant of 30-year-long Armenian occupation," he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan was not aiming at Armenian civilians in Karabakh, contrariwise, Azerbaijan has used precision-guided munitions and we had been very selective and very accurate in regard to target neutralization, while all civilians had been informed beforehand via SMS.

News.Az