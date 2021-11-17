Azerbaijan, WCO discuss prospects for cooperation in new areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the WCO and Azerbaijan and discussed prospects for cooperation in new areas.

Minister Bayramov noted that as a result of the Patriotic War a year ago, Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity. As a result, new realities in the region have created favorable conditions for the development of new transport links. In this regard, the opposite side was informed about the infrastructure projects implemented at the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan in the development of East-West, North-South international transport corridors, including the importance of the Zangezur corridor, which is an integral part of these international corridors, as well as attention was drawn to the large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories.

Secretary-General Mikuriya recalled with satisfaction his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev during his visits to Azerbaijan, emphasizing that those meetings had given impetus to a new stage in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WCO. Drawing attention to Azerbaijan's favorable geographical position between Europe and Asia, the Secretary-General said that the development of transport links with Central Asia would contribute to the realization of the potential of the entire region.

During the meeting, a number of new cooperation proposals with the WCO were also discussed.

News.Az