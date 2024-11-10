Azerbaijan welcomes Jordan’s decision to withdraw Armenian director's film from Oscar nomination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has expressed its approval of Jordan’s decision to withdraw the film “My Sweet Land,” directed by Jordanian-Armenian Sarin Hayrapetyan, from consideration for the 2025 Oscar nomination.

“Although this September, the film “My Sweet Land,” directed by Jordanian-Armenian Sarin Hayrapetyan, was selected for submission for the 2025 “Oscar” nomination for Best Foreign Film, the Azerbaijani side immediately conveyed its concerns to the Jordanian side, as the film is against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Sunday, News.Az reports.“Contrary to the claims of the Armenian side, there was no question of any pressure. It was the independent decision of the Jordanian Royal Film Commission not to submit the film for the “Oscar” award and to halt its screening in Jordan,” Hajizada noted.“We welcome this decision by the Jordanian side,” the spokesman added.

News.Az