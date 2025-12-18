Azerbaijan, WHO explore healthcare cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, met with Robb Butler, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, to discuss ongoing cooperation and future initiatives.

During the meeting, the officials exchanged views on collaboration between Azerbaijan and the WHO Regional Office for Europe, the expansion of the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition on Climate and Health, and Azerbaijan’s prospects for joining the WHO European Healthy Cities Network, News.Az reports, citing the Health Ministry.

Minister Teymur Musayev noted that Azerbaijan maintains effective cooperation with the World Health Organization and that a number of joint projects have been successfully implemented in recent years. He emphasized that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, comprehensive reforms in the healthcare system have focused on shaping healthcare governance and financing in line with modern concepts, applying advanced international experience, and fostering productive cooperation with local and international partners, which together form the foundation of these transformations.

The Minister also underlined the invaluable role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its President, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, in advancing the healthcare sector, stating that many achievements in this field have been made possible thanks to their attention and support.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening the link between climate and health, Teymur Musayev highlighted the importance of uniting global efforts in public health. He recalled that within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku in November 2024, the Baku COP Presidencies Continuity Coalition on Climate and Health was established. He also noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the establishment of the WHO Pan-European Commission on Health and Climate.

For his part, Robb Butler highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in the healthcare sector, including in combating communicable diseases, and noted the significant progress made in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. He also commended Azerbaijan’s support for climate-oriented health initiatives during COP29.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az