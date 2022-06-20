Azerbaijan will host meeting of NaM Parliamentary Network

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan's place is completely different for us. The phrase "one nation, two states" is also a factor that shapes our activities and relations in practice. So we held 3 meetings with Sahiba Gafarova within a month," said Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop in his statement to journalists regarding the meeting with the chair of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, News.az reports.

He noted that during the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, he discussed both the work done and the plan of action ahead, as well as the mechanisms of the trilateral meeting of parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia.

According to him, this meeting was beneficial in terms of two brotherly country relations as always.

In addition, Mustafa Shentop noted that he intends to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Baku at the end of June.

News.Az