Azerbaijan win bronze in Group 5 Hoops event at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Azerbaijan clinched the bronze medal in the Group 5 Hoops event on Sunday at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, News.Az reports. 

The Azerbaijani team, consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova, earned 36.100 points.

Japan claimed the title in the competition.


