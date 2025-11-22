FIFA confirms 2026 series expansion, introduces women’s edition

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA has confirmed the expansion of the 2026 FIFA Series, which will, for the first time, feature a dedicated women’s edition.

The FIFA Series is aligned with FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 to create more opportunities for national teams that rarely face opponents from other continents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Building on the success of the pilot edition held in March 2024, the FIFA Series 2026 marks the first full-scale implementation of this initiative, featuring more Participating Member Associations, more hosts and, for the first time, a dedicated women's iteration. The expanded format is designed to facilitate more meaningful international matches and contribute directly to global football development," FIFA said in a statement.

Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan have already been confirmed for the men's series, with discussions ongoing to potentially include more host nations.

The women's series will debut in Brazil, Cote d'Ivoire and Thailand, with the full line-up set to be announced in early 2026.

"The FIFA Series is about unlocking development potential for players, coaches and fans, while promoting football's universality and diversity through meaningful matches. The 2026 edition will further enhance that impact for men's and women's football alike," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"By connecting nations through competition, the FIFA Series aims to strengthen the game at every level - bringing local communities to the global stage," he added.

News.Az