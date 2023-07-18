Azerbaijan works to attract former IDPs who returned to Lachin to active employment programs

Work is underway to attract residents who returned to Azerbaijan's Lachin to active employment programs within the framework of the "Great Return" program, says the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The State Employment Agency under the ministry holds meetings with residents at the first stage to assess their employment opportunities.

Meetings have already been held with 38 families, an assessment has been carried out, and a program for their employment has been determined.

On this basis, at the next stage, work will be carried out to provide the inhabitants of Lachin with work on available vacancies, attract them to the self-employment program, and organize vocational training courses for them to learn new professions.

It's also planned to implement various support programs in cooperation with employers located in Lachin.

Today, another 18 families (73 people) returned to the city of Lachin.

Thus, as many as 111 families (424 people) were provided with permanent residence in the city of Lachin.













