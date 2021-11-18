Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss expanding cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, the Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

The minister said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the partnership with international financial institutions, including the World Bank, praising the latter’s technical assistance and financial support.

Jabbarov stressed that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank in various fields is of special importance for applying modern international practices.

The sides focused on the measures taken to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, develop the non-oil sector, promote investment, and improve the business environment.

Anna Bjerde hailed World Bank's fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan and expressed support for economic reforms in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the implementation of joint projects and new areas of cooperation.

News.Az