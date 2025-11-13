Azerbaijan, World Bank explore prospects for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with a delegation from the World Bank Group’s Agriculture and Food mission in Baku on Thursday to discuss the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the Azerbaijani government and the World Bank.

Talks focused on agriculture and irrigation, particularly the preparation, approval, and implementation of the “Competitive, Resilient Agriculture and Irrigation Services” (CRAIS) project, which is being jointly developed with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The project includes the renovation of water transport infrastructure across the country, the construction of modern irrigation systems in selected regions, land consolidation, and pilot initiatives to strengthen the work of Water Users Associations (WUAs).

It aims to improve productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector through irrigation water conservation and climate-friendly practices.

Minister Mammadov briefed the delegation on the measures undertaken in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, highlighting the importance of restoring irrigation systems and introducing water-saving technologies for the country’s agricultural development.

Holger Kray, the World Bank’s Regional Manager for Agriculture and Food in Europe and Central Asia, praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in developing agriculture and irrigation infrastructure, noting the country’s commitment to addressing climate change and its adverse effects.

The meeting also covered preparations for project implementation, expert involvement, the acceleration of technical processes, and other issues of mutual interest.

