Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hail successful development of allied relations

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, News.Az reports.

The heads of state hailed the successful development of brotherly, friendly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.During the meeting, the Presidents discussed the expansion of energy, transportation, economic, and trade relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in defense, military industry, and other fields. They particularly noted the expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway's capabilities and emphasized the importance of the joint activities carried out by the two countries regarding the development of the Middle Corridor.Additionally, the significance of further developing cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and between brotherly countries was reiterated, with an emphasis on the importance of the upcoming informal Summit in Shusha.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his participation in the informal Shusha Summit and conveyed his congratulations on the upcoming COP29 to be hosted in Azerbaijan.President Ilham Aliyev once again invited the Turkish President to COP29, an invitation which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gladly accepted.The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional and international issues.

