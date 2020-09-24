Azerbaijani Air Force conducts night exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Air Force conducted training flights at night and in conditions of limited visibility in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to the scenario, the Su-25 and MiG-29 aircrafts fulfilled the tasks of takeoff and landing operation, the defeat of imaginary air and ground targets, as well as worked out the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

During the exercises, the pilots also conducted aerial reconnaissance with the finding the coordinates of the ground targets of the imaginary enemy.

The tasks assigned during the exercises were successfully completed.

News.Az