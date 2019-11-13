Azerbaijani Air Force fulfils task during operational exercises
The Azerbaijani Air Force fulfilled the tasks assigned during the ongoing operational exercises, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.
According to the plan, the data received by the Air Force control group based on introductory are plotted on maps.
The aviation and air defense assets involved in the exercises fulfill tasks precisely and efficiently.
