Azerbaijani ambassador attends 44th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev attended the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba told News.Az.

Ambassador Ruslan Rzayev addressed the 17th meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) held on the sidelines of the conference with the participation of CARICOM foreign ministers.

Rzayev highlighted the measures implemented during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the international initiatives the country has put forward in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the establishment of the Contact Group of the NAM in response to COVID-19, as well as the financial and humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to the developing countries through the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Azerbaijani diplomat also invited CARICOM member states to participate in the Summit of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19, which will be held in Baku on March 2.

News.Az