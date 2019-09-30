Azerbaijani ambassador elected as vice-chair of IAEA Board of Governors

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the one-day session, the IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation the two Vice-Chairs, Governor of Azerbaijan Galib Israfilov, who is Azerbaijani ambassador to Austria, and Governor of Egypt Omar Amer Youssef, Trend reports referring to IAEA.

During the one-day session, the IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation the two Vice-Chairs, Governor of Azerbaijan Galib Israfilov, who is Azerbaijani ambassador to Austria, and Governor of Egypt Omar Amer Youssef, Trend reports referring to IAEA.

News.Az

News.Az