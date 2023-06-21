Azerbaijani ambassador meets with NATO deputy assistant secretary general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, held a meeting with the Alliance’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, Carmen Romero, News.Az reports.

The parties held discussions on public diplomacy and the contribution of the NATO Public Diplomacy Division to the practical cooperation within the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.

News.Az