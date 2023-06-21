Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with NATO deputy assistant secretary general

Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, held a meeting with the Alliance’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, Carmen Romero, News.Az reports.

The parties held discussions on public diplomacy and the contribution of the NATO Public Diplomacy Division to the practical cooperation within the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.

“At the meeting, we had a good talk on public diplomacy and contribution of NATO Public Diplomacy Division to the practical cooperation within NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, as well as the activities of the Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan, NATO Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Huseynzada said on Twitter.

