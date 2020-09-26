Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Russian St. Petersburg's governor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu visited Russia’s Saint Petersburg city and met with Governor Alexander Beglov during the visit, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to preparation for Azerbaijan's participation in the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, which will be held on November 12-14, 2020.

This year, Azerbaijan will partake in this international event with a special "guest" status.

The sides also exchanged views on the further development of humanitarian and cultural ties, the export of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to St. Petersburg and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

